US radar, MQ-9 drones hanger hit in Kuwait: IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it destroyed a U.S. long-range radar site, a telecommunications centre, satellite receiving systems and a missile defence radar in Kuwait on Tuesday, and struck an MQ-9 drone hangar at the Ali al-Salem airbase.

The IRGC said the strikes were carried out by its aerospace forces in the second phase of the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2," as part of a continuing punitive campaign designed to clear the path for larger-scale air and missile operations.

The drone hangar at Ali al-Salem was also hit, with a number of MQ-9 drones destroyed or comprehensively damaged, the IRGC said.

MNA