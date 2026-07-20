  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2026, 8:53 AM

Iran army downs US cruise missile in west

Iran army downs US cruise missile in west

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s army said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a U.S. cruise missile over the western part of the country.

The missile was tracked and shot down by army air defence systems operating under the country’s integrated air defence network.

No further details on the missile’s origin or intended target were immediately provided.

MNA 

News ID 246360

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