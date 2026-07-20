Iran army downs US cruise missile in west

The missile was tracked and shot down by army air defence systems operating under the country’s integrated air defence network.
No further details on the missile’s origin or intended target were immediately provided.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s army said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a U.S. cruise missile over the western part of the country.
The missile was tracked and shot down by army air defence systems operating under the country’s integrated air defence network.
No further details on the missile’s origin or intended target were immediately provided.
MNA
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