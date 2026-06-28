US CENTCOM reports renewing aggression against Iran

In a statement on Saturday, CENTCOM that overseas the American forces deployed to the West Asia region, claimed it had "targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.”

It alleged it had staged the aggression in response to targeting of a commercial oil tanker.

Almost simultaneously with the issuance of the statement, a correspondent with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the national broadcaster, cited an informed military source as reporting explosions in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan's Sirik County.

"The explosions that were heard were caused by several projectiles striking a telecommunications tower near the village of Tahrouyi in Sirik," the source said.

Residents also reported hearing several explosions on the Qeshm Island, which also belongs to the province. The exact location and the cause of these explosions have not yet been determined.

On Friday, after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy fired warning shots at a vessel that had ignored the force's warnings against using an unauthorized route to cross the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM reported carrying out strikes against military targets in Iran.

The IRGC Navy responded by striking American military targets in the region.

"And it (the United States) has now received the necessary response," the force said in a statement at the time, adding, "The same will apply to any future violations." "Should this aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."

American forces have, on many occasions, violated a ceasefire that was announced by US President Donald Trump on April 7 in the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting Iran.

MNA