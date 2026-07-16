Araghchi Felicitates Venezuelan counterpart upon appointment

Abbas Araghchi conveyed his sincere congratulations on the appointment of Felix Plasencia on Thursday and wished him success in his responsibilities.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran and Venezuela have long‑standing and friendly relations and said he hopes these ties will become stronger and more deeply rooted during the new minister’s tenure.

He also thanked the former Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, acknowledging his efforts in strengthening bilateral cooperation, and wished him success in his new role as Minister of People’s Power for Agriculture and Land.

MNA