IRGC destroys US warplane hangars in Jordan

In a statement addressed to the "noble people of Jordan," the IRGC said the strikes were the sixth wave of "Operation Nasr 2" and were carried out in retaliation for American "crimes" against Iran, which it said were largely launched from U.S. bases on Jordanian territory.

The IRGC called on Jordanians to end the presence of the "Great Satan's army" on their soil, saying the "holy land of Jordan is the stepping place of prophets and no place for occupiers and international criminals."

The statement added that the Islamic Ummah expects the Jordanian people, who have witnessed American and Israeli crimes against Palestinians more than any other nation, to "seize every opportunity to destroy American institutions and expel the occupying American army from Jordan."

MNA