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Jul 13, 2026, 10:04 AM

Bangkok fire kills 27, injures 63

Bangkok fire kills 27, injures 63

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – At least 27 people were killed and 63 others injured in a major fire at a pub in northern Bangkok.

At least 27 people were killed and 63 others injured in a major fire at a pub in northern Bangkok, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

According to the news agency, the blaze had engulfed the entire building by the time emergency services arrived.

Earlier, rescue services said reports of the fire began coming in at around midnight on Monday local time (5 p.m. GMT on Sunday). Footage posted on social media by emergency responders showed massive flames bursting from the pub's entrance. The prime minister confirmed at the scene that 27 people had been killed and several others taken to hospital. He added that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

MNA 

News ID 246154

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