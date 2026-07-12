  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2026, 7:23 AM

US confirms fresh wave of strikes on Iran

US confirms fresh wave of strikes on Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – U.S. Central Command said its forces launched a new round of strikes on Iran on Saturday evening.

CENTCOM said the strikes, which began at 7:15 p.m. Eastern U.S. time, were triggered by an IRGC attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel sustained a fire and extensive damage to its engine room, rendering it unable to continue its journey, and one civilian crew member is missing, according to the U.S. military.

A U.S. official, speaking to Axios, said the strikes hit radar installations, missile and drone depots, and associated launch platforms.

No details were provided on the location or extent of the damage.

MNA

News ID 246113

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News