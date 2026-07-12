US confirms fresh wave of strikes on Iran

CENTCOM said the strikes, which began at 7:15 p.m. Eastern U.S. time, were triggered by an IRGC attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel sustained a fire and extensive damage to its engine room, rendering it unable to continue its journey, and one civilian crew member is missing, according to the U.S. military.

A U.S. official, speaking to Axios, said the strikes hit radar installations, missile and drone depots, and associated launch platforms.

No details were provided on the location or extent of the damage.

MNA