Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah vows to carry on resistance path

In a statement on Friday, Abu Hussein al‑Hamidawi called upon the country's government officials and political leaders to respect the will and demands of the Arab nation.

“The oppressors should know it is very difficult and unbearable for us to see Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who also served as the leader of freedom-loving people and supporter of the world’s oppressed, assassinated while his killers are oblivious to divine punishment,” he said.

He added, “Thanks be to God who bestowed upon us the grace of adhering to the guidelines of Ayatollah Khamenei for several decades. We will stand committed to his path, and draw inspiration from his thoughts.”

Hamidawi emphasized that his comrades have long been present on the battlefields and have been engaged in various confrontations.

He pointed to their fight against the tyranny of deposed Baath regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, struggle as the occupation of the US-led military coalition ever since they invaded Iraq in March 2003, elimination of the terror cells of al-Qaeda and Daesh Takfiri militant groups in Iraq and neighboring Syria, strikes against US bases across West Asia during the Hamas-led Operation al-Aqsa Flood, as well as Iran’s retaliatory operations to the US-Israeli 12-day wars of aggression as notable examples of such a fact.

Hamidawi also vowed his resistance group’s unwavering support for Iran’s Islamic Revolution, and pledged its full allegiance to its new leader, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah chief stated that the mass participation of Iraqis in the farewell and funeral processions for Ayatollah Khamenei proved beyond doubt that they are a nation of resistance and jihad.

MNA