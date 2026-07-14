Iraqi resistance groups ready to support Iran if war erupts

The Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah resistance movement says resistance groups would participate "immediately and decisively" in any war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the security chief for the group, made the remarks on Tuesday, stressing that the group's position is based on ideological commitment.

"If war breaks out against Iran, the participation of the resistance groups will be immediate and decisive," Assaf said. "This decision is based on belief, and there is no room for bargaining."

Assaf‘s remarks come as the United States has resumed unwarranted acts of aggression against southern Iran.

MNA