Jan 13, 2026, 3:34 PM

Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah vows to fully stand by Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi Resistance group Kata'ib Hezbollah has vowed to stand by Iran in the case of any US military aggression.

Abu Hossein al-Hamidawi, the secretary general of Iraqi Resistance group Kata'ib Hezbollah reacted to the recent US military threats against Iran. 

"The Resistance Front will stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran against any military aggression," he said.

The Iraqi military man described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a fortress against the aggression on the Islamic Umma, which has to be protected. 

Al-Hamidawi described defending Iran as an Islamic duty., declaring that his resistance group will support Iran without a doubt.

