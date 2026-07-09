Rail traffic btw Tehran, Mashhad disrupted after US attacks

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAJA) said the interruption on July 9 followed a "criminal attack" by the American-Zionist enemy in the early hours of Thursday against a section of the Tehran-Mashhad rail route.

According to the railroad operator, passenger train services on the route have been temporarily halted while technical and operational teams carry out emergency repairs at the damaged site.

It said railroad crews have been dispatched to the scene immediately after the attack and reconstruction work is underway, with efforts focused on restoring the line in the shortest possible time.

RAJA added that arrangements have been made to transport passengers from stranded trains to the holy city of Mashhad by road using the country's passenger bus fleet.

The disruption comes as Mashhad is hosting millions of mourners from across Iran and abroad for the funeral and burial ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, making the Tehran-Mashhad transport corridor one of the country's busiest routes.

The railroad disruption followed a new wave of US aggression against Iran. Earlier on Thursday, the US launched a cruise missile attack on areas around the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Aq Qala County in the northern province of Golestan, causing no casualties, according to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). Hours earlier, American strikes had also targeted several areas in southern Iran, hitting civilian infrastructure and killing one person.

MNA