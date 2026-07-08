Qassem describes Ayt. Khamenei as unparalleled leader

During the popular gatherings held by Hezbollah in conjunction with the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Iranian leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in Iran and Iraq, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem paid tribute to the martyred leader, saying that he was “unique in his era” and “an exceptional contemporary leader rarely matched in history.”

Sheikh Qassem added that Sayyed Khamenei was “the astute politician who understood the dimensions of affairs at the level of the entire world,” saying, “The Leader never asked us for anything; we asked for everything, and everything we requested was granted.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem said that Sayyed Khamenei focused on state-building, supporting the resistance, unity, directing the compass toward the liberation of Palestine, and rejecting dependency.

MNA/6882842