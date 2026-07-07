Iraq declared Wed. public holiday for Leader's funeral

The announcement came Tuesday in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Iraqi authorities have completed preparations for the funeral procession in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, with officials saying there will be no restrictions on who can attend and large numbers of mourners expected from inside and outside the country.

On Monday, Najaf Governor Youssef Kanawi said the governorate had organized two programs for the ceremonies. “The first is an official ceremony to be held on Tuesday at Najaf International Airport, attended by the heads of the executive, legislative and judicial authorities, alongside leaders of political blocs, the Coordination Framework, members of parliament and other official figures,” Kanawi told the Iraqi News Agency.

The second will be a public procession beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday from the overpass near Sadr Hospital on Airport Road, passing through Najaf’s old city before ending at the Imam Ali Shrine.

MNA