Punishment of Leader's assassins a sovereign duty: VP

Aref took to the social media platform X on Monday to address the national demand for justice made by huge crowds of mourners during the funeral procession for the late Leader and his family members, who were martyred in a terrorist US-Israeli strike on February 28.

According to Presss TV report, he said the calls reflected the legitimate demand of the Iranian people for accountability.

“The rightful demand of the nation to punish the assassins, which was raised during the epic funeral procession, is a legitimate request and consistent with the international principles of self-defense.”

“The realization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to definitive punishment of the perpetrators of this crime is a sovereign duty that will be fulfilled through strategic rationality.”

Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the historic funeral ceremonies of the late Leader, with many participants calling for justice and accountability for the perpetrators of the assassination.

Officials say the public gathering is the largest in Iran's modern history.

MNA