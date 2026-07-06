Iraq’s Najaf fully ready to host Leader’s funeral procession

Authorities in Najaf have completed security, logistical, and service preparations for the funeral procession, as thousands of mourners are expected to gather in the holy city.

Najaf Governor Yousef Makki Kanawi announced that the city will host two separate funeral programs following the arrival of martyred Leader’s body from Iran.

The first will be an official ceremony on Tuesday at Najaf International Airport, attended by the heads of Iraq’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches, senior political leaders, members of the Coordination Framework, parliamentarians, and other state officials.

The second will be a public funeral procession beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The procession will start from the Sadr Hospital overpass on Airport Road, pass through Najaf’s Old City, and conclude at the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him).

Kanawi said Najaf had received a delegation from the Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Joint Operations Command, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and the Iranian ambassador to review all organizational details of the ceremonies.

He affirmed that the province is fully prepared to host a historic event.

MNA/TSN