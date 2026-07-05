Iran’s oil minister offers energy support to Nicaragua

Paknejad thanked the government and people of Nicaragua for their support and solidarity with Iran.

"I appreciate the constructive positions taken by the government and people of Nicaragua in standing alongside the Iranian government and nation," he said. "This solidarity will undoubtedly remain in the historical memory of both nations."

According to oil ministry's news service-Shana- Paknejad said Nicaragua has expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation with Iran, adding that Tehran would welcome the opportunity to help address the energy requirements of what he called a "friendly and brotherly nation."

He noted that Iran is capable of supplying Nicaragua's needs in both crude oil and gas oil. While acknowledging that the long geographical distance would increase transportation costs, he stressed that Iran remains committed to exploring ways to meet those needs.

Earlier on Saturday, Nicaragua's Foreign Minister, Valdrack Jaentschke Whitaker, met with Paknejad in Tehran. Jaentschke is visiting Iran on behalf of the Nicaraguan government to attend ceremonies honoring the martyred leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

MNA