Martyred Leader's memory to remain with us forever

Addressing the international conference “Imam Khamenei; The Eternal Leader of Resistance” in Tehran on Saturday, President Pezeshkian welcomed domestic and foreign participants attending ceremonies commemorating the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen cohesion across the Muslim world and encourage greater cooperation against policies of violence, terrorism, and domination pursued by global arrogance.

Referring to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian president described the event as both a tragic and inspiring loss, adding that the path, ideals, and message of divinely guided leaders do not end with their martyrdom. Rather, he said, they endure and continue to inspire future generations to pursue the causes of justice, righteousness, and resistance.

The president also praised the martyred Leader’s role in promoting unity, independence, dignity, and resistance, saying his guidance had inspired people beyond Iran's borders. Today, thanks to the guidance of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the message of unity, dignity, independence, and resistance resonates among nations and followers of different religions, he noted.

He described Islamic unity as a strategic necessity rather than a political slogan, arguing that Muslims share one God, one Prophet, and one holy Book and should not allow sectarian or political differences to divide them.

Referring to the teachings of Imam Ali (PBUH) and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), President Pezeshkian said the foundation of Islamic society was built on fraternity and reconciliation, emphasizing that unity had historically been the source of Muslims’ strength.

He argued that if Muslim nations acted collectively, conflicts and humanitarian crises in places such as Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine could not continue unchecked. He also warned that divisions among Islamic sects and ethnic groups create opportunities for external actors to exploit regional tensions.

President Pezeshkian also condemned the Israeli regime's atrocities in the region and the United States' support for them, saying that the region is witnessing the targeted assassination of intellectuals, scientists, and other influential figures. He also questioned the effectiveness of international institutions, saying they had failed to prevent such actions despite claiming to defend human rights.

The president urged scholars, religious leaders, policymakers, and intellectuals across the Islamic world to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation among Muslim nations as well as followers of other monotheistic religions.

Concluding his remarks, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to pursuing justice, strengthening Islamic solidarity, and advancing regional peace through unity, stating that no external power could halt the progress of Muslim nations if they remained united around shared values and collective determination.

MNA/IRN