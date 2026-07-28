Jordan, UN stress need to uphold US-Iran ceasefire

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have met in Amman and discussed “the repercussions of the dangerous escalation the region is witnessing” as well as efforts “to restore calm and lasting security”, according to a Jordanian statement.

The two sides “affirmed the importance of committing to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and resuming negotiations to reach a comprehensive solution that addresses all causes of tension and ensures freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law”, the statement said.

Safadi also stressed the need to implement all items of Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and lift Israeli restrictions blocking sufficient humanitarian aid into the Strip, which continues to face a humanitarian catastrophe.

On the occupied West Bank, Safadi “affirmed the necessity of concerted efforts to stop the illegitimate Israeli actions that entrench the occupation, drive further tension and violence, and undermine all chances of achieving just and comprehensive peace”.

A cautious calm has prevailed since Friday, with the US pausing its strikes on Iran and Tehran halting retaliatory attacks for a fourth consecutive day.

MNA