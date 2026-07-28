Iran's Mehr, Pakistan's Right Now Media ink cooperation MoU

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr Media Group, and the head of Right Now Media, on the sidelines of the forum being held from July 26 to 30 in the Kyrgyz capital, hosted by the Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar and China's Xinhua.

Under the agreement, the two sides committed to developing bilateral media cooperation, exchanging news, reports and content productions, facilitating mutual access to media capacities, and strengthening ties between journalists and media professionals of the two organisations. Areas of cooperation include the exchange of professional journalism experience, joint coverage of regional and international events, publication and republication of media content, and using mutual capacities to present the perspectives and media narratives of both countries.

The agreement also emphasises cooperation in multimedia content production, strengthening ties between Iranian and Pakistani media, and creating shared platforms for greater interaction in international information dissemination.

MNA