Iran official says ‘no plan’ for direct US talks this week

“Although consultations with Qatar – including on following up on the implementation of the other party’s commitments – are ongoing as usual the news from some media outlets that technical talks by the working groups will be held in Doha cannot be confirmed,” Gharibabadi said in a statement on Telegram.

“The first round of technical talks within the framework of the designated working groups will be held when conditions are met, and after an agreement is reached on the date and location. Consultations in this regard are continuing through intermediary countries,” he added.

Earlier, several media outlets including Al Jazeera reported the US-Iran talks are expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday.

MNA