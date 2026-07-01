  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2026, 12:38 PM

Iran slams US over World Cup conduct after team elimination

Iran slams US over World Cup conduct after team elimination

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hit back at comments by US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin regarding Iran’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

They [Iran] reflect a lack of respect and undermine the US’ suitability to host major international tournaments.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi reacted to remarks by Mullin, who, according to The Athletic, “did a happy dance” following Iran’s elimination from the World Cup.

“’Mission Accomplished,’ Mr. Mullin,” Iran's top diplomat wrote in his post on X.

“You also accomplished something else: proving to the world that you have no business hosting an international tournament. Your conduct has been a masterclass for how to squander the dignity that comes with being a host,” Araghchi reminded the US secretary.

MNA

News ID 245787

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