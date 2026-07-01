Iran slams US over World Cup conduct after team elimination

They [Iran] reflect a lack of respect and undermine the US’ suitability to host major international tournaments.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi reacted to remarks by Mullin, who, according to The Athletic, “did a happy dance” following Iran’s elimination from the World Cup.

“’Mission Accomplished,’ Mr. Mullin,” Iran's top diplomat wrote in his post on X.

“You also accomplished something else: proving to the world that you have no business hosting an international tournament. Your conduct has been a masterclass for how to squander the dignity that comes with being a host,” Araghchi reminded the US secretary.

MNA