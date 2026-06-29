Germany records 26 swimming deaths during record-hot weekend

The DLRG figures, released on Monday, cover the period from Friday to Sunday and include people who were reported missing and who have not yet been found. The association said seven fatal accidents were reported on Thursday already, the DPA reported.

Eight people were taken to hospital while undergoing resuscitation over the weekend, the DLRG said, while a 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after jumping into a quarry lake.

Germany saw its heat record repeatedly broken as temperatures rose over the weekend, with a peak of 41.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday in the eastern state of Brandenburg near Berlin.

Even before the heatwave, the DLRG had urged people not to underestimate the dangers of swimming in the heat. "We see time and again that men in particular overestimate their abilities and take risks that could be avoided," said DLRG President Ute Vogt.

In 2025, four out of five drowning victims were male (82%), according to the DLRG. All the 26 people reported dead over the weekend were men and boys.

MNA