Sardasht still waiting for justice, truth after chem. attack

In a post on X marking the anniversary of the chemical bombing of Sardasht by Saddam Hussein’s regime, Baghaei said the attack was “one of the most horrific crimes of the century” and argued that it could not have been carried out on such a scale without the technical, technological, and political support of certain Western countries, naming Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

He said the Iranian people, particularly the residents of Sardasht and the many civilians and combatants affected by chemical weapons, would never forget how some Western governments justified their assistance to Saddam’s regime under the label of “technical and logistical support.”

Baghaei added that the same terminology is now being used, in his view, to justify support for what he described as military aggression and war crimes committed by the “American-Zionist axis” against Iran.

“Sardasht, on behalf of all Iranians and all free people, continues to demand truth and justice,” he said, adding that this demand will continue until all those who ordered, executed, and supported the attack—including the suppliers of its technology and equipment—are held accountable.

MNA