Iran rejects media speculations about talks with US

Claims that Iran is requesting direct negotiations are false, Baghaei said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday. He called it a fabrication by the other side, and stressed that Iran’s current focus is on defense rather than negotiations,

He reported that mediators may convey messages from the US regarding regional developments, confirming that there are no ongoing negotiations with the American side at this time.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, the foreign ministry spokesperson pointed out that the US violated the entire agreement less than 23 days after it was signed, leading Iran to suspend its own commitments. Baghaei emphasized that Iran will not compromise on its principles and national security.

He referred to Paragraph 5 of the MoU, explaining that the United States initiated large-scale attacks against Iran on the 22nd day, before Iran’s 30-day deadline to fulfill its commitments had expired.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said that the United States, in collaboration with certain regional countries, deliberately diverted ships from the safe northern route of the Strait of Hormuz to the unsafe southern route.

He highlighted the fact that three Qatari, Saudi, and Emirati ships had turned off their tracking systems on the same specific day, describing this behavior as completely contrary to the MoU and indicative of coordination with the US. Baghaei added that these commercial vessels were used to transport military equipment.

In response to the reduction in US attacks and speculation about a potential ceasefire, he emphasized that Iran is not engaged in negotiations with the US, adding that the only ongoing discussions are bilateral talks with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei likened US behavior to that of a mafia gang and said that as long as this approach persists, there is little hope of establishing a reasonable process. He attributed the relatively calmer atmosphere in recent days to the prudence of Iran’s Armed Forces, warning that any US action would be met with an immediate and decisive response.

He emphasized that Iran should not be held responsible for the current situation, asserting that the United States is wholly accountable.

Baghaei characterized recent attacks on routes to Mashhad and Shalamcheh as indicative of American hostility toward the values that are sacred to Iranians, labeling them as clear examples of war crimes.

He dismissed reports of a 10-day ceasefire agreement, calling them mere media speculations and outright denying their validity.

MNA/IRN