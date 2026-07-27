  1. Politics
Jul 27, 2026, 4:21 PM

Images of Iranian sailor killed in Ukraine attack

Images of Iranian sailor killed in Ukraine attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iran released on Monday an image of one of its sailors who was martyred in a Ukrainian drone attack on a commercial ship in the Caspian Sea.

Nima Moradi, a young sailor from Bandar Anzali who was on his first voyage, was martyred during a drone attack by Ukrainian forces on the merchant ship "Ana" in the Caspian Sea. This young sailor was a passionate fan of the Bandar Anzali Malavan Bandar Anzali Football Club.

The ship "Ana", which was heading from the Russian port of Astrakhan to Bandar Anzali, was targeted by drone attacks by Ukrainian forces in the early hours of Saturday morning..

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Ukraine agggression.

MNA/6900642

News ID 246570

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