Images of Iranian sailor killed in Ukraine attack

Nima Moradi, a young sailor from Bandar Anzali who was on his first voyage, was martyred during a drone attack by Ukrainian forces on the merchant ship "Ana" in the Caspian Sea. This young sailor was a passionate fan of the Bandar Anzali Malavan Bandar Anzali Football Club.

The ship "Ana", which was heading from the Russian port of Astrakhan to Bandar Anzali, was targeted by drone attacks by Ukrainian forces in the early hours of Saturday morning..

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Ukraine agggression.

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