Iran rejects IAEA access to damaged nuclear sites

Iran's deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that no meeting was held with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during the Bürgenstock talks despite his request, and that issues of access to damaged nuclear sites will only be addressed as part of a final agreement.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that "no meeting with Grossi was held in Switzerland, despite his request." He added that there are also no plans to provide access to nuclear facilities that were struck during the war or to nuclear materials.

"These matters will only be examined and decided within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to terminate all sanctions," he said.

Addressing media warfare by enemies, Gharibabadi warned: "You cannot push a 'launch and settle' policy through media hype."

MNA