IAEA refrains from condemning US attack on Darkhovin NPP

In a post on its X account on Sunday, while not condemning the attack, the IAEA said, “The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA.

“While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, [IAEA Director General] Rafael Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites.

The IAEA has contacted Iran about the public reports and will provide further information as it becomes available.”

In a statement on the same day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) strongly condemned the US attack on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, noting, “The terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature entails nothing but bullying and lawlessness, carried out an aggressive and brutal act in violation of international law by attacking the plant at around 3:39 AM local time.”

Calling the Darkhovin plant “one of the symbols of the Iranian nation’s dignity and scientific self-sufficiency,” the statement noted that several projectiles were used by the enemy to target the under-construction site.

The US has conducted a series of strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities under international safeguards over the past year, as part of an illegal and unprovoked war Washington launched jointly with the Israeli regime.

The latest AEOI statement came amid heightened tensions in the region, following the renewed US war of aggression in breach of a memorandum of understanding the two countries signed last month to end the war on all fronts.

The renewed aggression has prompted Iran to retaliate with drone and missile strikes targeting facilities and bases used by the US military in several regional countries.

MNA