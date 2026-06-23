Iranian source rejects claims of missile talks with US

The source stressed that missile-related issues are fundamentally not on the agenda of the negotiations, adding that the published memorandum of understanding clearly indicates that no such topics are included in the discussions.

Rejecting reports suggesting that Iran may enter talks over its missile capabilities, the source said, “The missile issue is not on the negotiating agenda in any way, and it is unclear with what objectives such claims are being raised. This allegation is categorically denied.”

Earlier today, Pakistani mediator Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reported to have said that ballistic missiles would be included in the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington,

MNA