Iran-US agreement marks political demise of Netanyahu

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump formally signed a 14-point Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, with the text finalized and the agreement officially in effect, following months of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from other regional countries.

Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement.

The MoU calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, phased lifting of US sanctions, removal of the naval blockade on Iran, and restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

Commenting on the development, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Asif said on Monday the Zionist regime is actively working to sabotage the Iran-US agreement, press TV reported.

He warned that the successful conclusion of the deal would not only end Netanyahu’s political career but could also lead to his legal accountability.

“The Zionist regime is desperate to derail the peace agreement between the United States and Iran,” Asif said.

“Reaching this understanding can bring about the political demise of Netanyahu and may even result in his arrest.”

The Pakistani defense minister further said Western powers are complicity in the Zionist regime’s crimes, stating that its Western allies have been partners in the genocide being carried out in the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Asif’s remarks come amid reports of significant progress in talks between Tehran and Washington, with Pakistan playing a notable diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

According to the Press TV report, Khawaja Asif has been one of the most vocal Pakistani officials in condemning Israeli crimes in recent months.

In earlier statements, he has described Netanyahu’s criminal actions as an attempt to divert global attention from the genocide in Gaza by launching attacks on Iran.

He has also compared Netanyahu’s conduct unfavorably to historical tyrants, calling his policies responsible for plunging the region into one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history.

Pakistan has repeatedly condemned Israeli aggression and expressed strong support for Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty.

The Pakistani defense minister’s latest comments align with Islamabad’s long-standing position that regional stability cannot be achieved while the Netanyahu regime continues its campaign of death and destruction with the backing of Western powers.

MNA