  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2026, 11:33 PM

Senate votes to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

Senate votes to limit Trump’s Iran war powers

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The US Senate has voted to limit President Donald Trump's powers in war against Iran.

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News ID 245571

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