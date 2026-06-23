https://en.mehrnews.com/news/245571/ Jun 23, 2026, 11:33 PM News ID 245571 Politics Politics Jun 23, 2026, 11:33 PM Senate votes to limit Trump’s Iran war powers TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The US Senate has voted to limit President Donald Trump's powers in war against Iran. This item is being updated... News ID 245571 کپی شد Related News US is obliged to lift all illegal sanctions on Iran under MoU Israel to keep occupying southern Lebanon: Netanyahu Iran-US technical talks concluded, deal advancing Tags Senate Donald Trump Trump Administration war on Iran war powers
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