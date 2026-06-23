Lebanon war toll passes 4,175 dead

The updated figures, reported by Al Jazeera and underscore the persistent violence on the Lebanese front even after the signing of the June 18 Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, which explicitly makes a halt to the war in Lebanon an integral part of the agreement.

Iran has repeatedly cited Clause 1 of the memorandum in warning that the United States bears responsibility for any breach. The Bürgenstock talks that concluded Monday established a conflict control unit for Lebanon with Iranian participation to monitor and enforce the truce, though Israel has no role in that mechanism.

MNA