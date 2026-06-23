  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2026, 9:12 AM

Lebanon war toll passes 4,175 dead

Lebanon war toll passes 4,175 dead

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 4,175, with 12,164 wounded.

The updated figures, reported by Al Jazeera and underscore the persistent violence on the Lebanese front even after the signing of the June 18 Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, which explicitly makes a halt to the war in Lebanon an integral part of the agreement.

Iran has repeatedly cited Clause 1 of the memorandum in warning that the United States bears responsibility for any breach. The Bürgenstock talks that concluded Monday established a conflict control unit for Lebanon with Iranian participation to monitor and enforce the truce, though Israel has no role in that mechanism.

MNA 

News ID 245547

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