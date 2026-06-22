Qaani warns Israeli forces over presence in Lebanon

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani posted the warning on social media on Sunday, addressing the Zionist “aggressor and terrorist soldiers”.

“If you do not withdraw from southern Lebanon on your own feet, the epic of the year 2000 will be repeated once again, the same year you fled this land in disgrace,” Qaani wrote, referring to the regime’s forced withdrawal from southern Lebanon 26 years ago.

“Today, if you persist in aggression and occupation, you will be kicked out in humiliation and defeat. The choice is yours.”

The IRGC commander cited recent battlefield losses, writing that “in less than four days, you have suffered 100 casualties!”

The warning came in the wake of constant Israeli ceasefire violations in the form of deadly attacks targeting civilians.

MNA