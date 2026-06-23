Pres. Pezeshkian meets with Pakistani counterpart Zardari

President Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan earlier on Tuesday aboard a special aircraft designated “Minab 168″—named in honor of the students of the Minab school.

Upon entering Pakistani airspace, the aircraft carrying the Iranian delegation was escorted by six Pakistani military fighter jets.

Speakign to reporters about the goals of his trip before his departure to Pakistan, the Iranian president said that the purpose of his visit to Pakistan was to express gratitude for the diplomatic efforts made by the Pakistani government to finalize the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, as well as for its support in pursuing the rights of the Iranian nation.

The President emphasized that Tehran is seeking the full implementation of the clauses that were signed within the framework of international law and the rights of the Iranian people. He concluded that if this critical objective is realized, many of the region’s problems will be mitigated, and the influence of aggressors will be effectively curtailed.

MNA