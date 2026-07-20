Iraq PM, Iran ambassador confer on ties in Baghdad meeting

According to Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Center, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi welcomed the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq for a meeting in Baghad on Monday.

During the meeting, the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen joint cooperation in various fields with the aim of serving the mutual interests of the two friendly nations and strengthening regional security and stability were discussed.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing preparations for Al-Zaidi's official visit to Tehran at the end of this week and the topics to be discussed during the visit with the aim of activating bilateral cooperation and expanding the horizons of cooperation and coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual importance.

MNA/6894004