Several US troops killed in Iran attack on Jordan base

The IRGC said the strikes, part of the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2," targeted a compound used by the "terrorist and child-killing American army" at Rukban, near the Jordan-Syria border.

The IRGC said the war US war secretary had portrayed the dead as heroes and claimed a toll "far below the real figure."

"Let it be known that in the lexicon of no nation are cowardly soldiers who use advanced weapons to kill innocent children called heroes," the statement said. "The freedom-seekers of the world will soon bring these war criminals to justice."

Rukban, a remote site near the Syria-Jordan border, has been repeatedly targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes in recent operations against U.S. positions across the region.

MNA