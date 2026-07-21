Israeli forces kill mother, three daughters in airstrike

They were killed on Al-Thalathini Street, southern Gaza, after Israeli forces bombed a house in Gaza City despite an ongoing ceasefire, WAFA news agency reported.

This came amid the Israeli regime’s continued violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

At least 1,158 Palestinians have been killed and 3,756 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks in violation of the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 injured, according to the ministry. It added that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

MNA