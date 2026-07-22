Iran Army targets US command centre in Kuwait

Iran’s army said its drones targeted ammunition depots and logistical equipment at the U.S. ground forces command centre at Camp al-Doha in western Kuwait on Wednesday, the 21st phase of retaliatory strikes for repeated American attacks on Iranian territory.

The army’s public relations office announced that its attack drones targeted “ammunition warehouses” and “logistical equipment of the ground forces command centre of the criminal American army” at the al-Doha base. The base is one of the most important U.S. military installations in western Kuwait, serving as a support hub for American troops in West Asia, housing large quantities of equipment and personnel from ground, naval and air forces.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with sacred unity, are ready to decisively confront any new plot or adventure by the enemy,” the army statement said.

MNA