Iran committed to diplomacy under international law

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Monday that Iran does not seek the path of war and is ready to continue diplomacy with the US to end the current confrontation.

Pezeshkian appreciated the role played by regional countries, especially Pakistan, Turkey, and other Muslim states, in working out a memorandum of understanding that was signed between Iran and the US last week to end the US-Israeli aggression against the country and its allies.

He said that regional countries should seek to expand a potential peace deal being worked out between Iran and the US so that it can prevent the Israeli regime from ever attacking Lebanon and Palestine.

The Iranian president regretted that trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey have been affected by the recent US-Israeli aggression on Iran, saying Tehran is ready to form an intergovernmental committee to help expand economic relations between the two neighbors.

Erdogan, for his part, praised Iran for adopting a logical stance against those seeking to sabotage negotiations between the country and the United States, especially the “genocidal Israeli regime,” saying Turkey believes Iran will keep the path of diplomacy alive despite those objections.

Erdogan said that Turkey has adopted a fair stance in dealing with the US-Israeli aggression against Iran by repeatedly rejecting the intervention over the past months.

He also called for a swift return to dialogue in the region as a way of normalizing and expanding relations between Muslim countries of the region.

MNA