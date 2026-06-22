Iranian negotiating team leave Switzerland for Tehran

The delegation of Iran, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, left the negotiation venue on Monday following nearly 18 hours of intensive discussions.

During the negotiations, the Iranian delegation took part in bilateral and quadrilateral meetings attended by the US delegation as well as Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

The Iranian side presented Tehran’s positions regarding the process of implementing the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and the conditions for entering negotiations on a final agreement.

Following the conclusion of the consultations, Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement announcing that the parties have agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a final agreement, the formation of specialized working groups, and the continuation of technical negotiations.

According to the mediators, the process also includes mechanisms for monitoring implementation, maintaining communication channels, and addressing related regional issues in support of diplomacy and de-escalation.

MNA