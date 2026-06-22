Major progress achieved in Swiss talks, says Araghchi

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote that tireless mediation by Pakistan and Qatar had yielded major progress toward ending the war in Lebanon, the suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions, the lifting of the naval blockade and the release of some frozen Iranian assets.

"Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," Aragchi wrote.

"1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell," he stressed.

Qatar and Pakistan also in a joint statement announced significant progress early Monday in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

"A positive and constructive atmosphere prevailed during the first day of the Lake Lucerne Summit, where encouraging progress was achieved, including the establishment of a mechanism to continue technical discussions," the joint statement said.

Among the most significant outcomes was the establishment of a mechanism for continued technical discussions and the formation of a high-level committee tasked with overseeing the political dimensions of the mediation process.

The committee will receive regular reports from lead negotiators and supervise specialized working groups focused on the Iranian nuclear program, sanctions-related issues and dispute resolution mechanisms designed to ensure effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding, which was signed last week.

"The high-level committee agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days, paving the way for the immediate start of a new round of technical talks.

"Additionally, a communication channel was established between the parties for the period specified in paragraph five of the Memorandum of Understanding, to avoid incidents and misunderstandings, ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

MNA