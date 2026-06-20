Iran emphasizes enhancing port, transit coop. with Kazakhstan

She made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian businesspersons in Aktau of Kazakhstan on Friday.

During her visit to the Caspian Sea littoral country, Sadegh held meetings with Kazakh officials, including the ministers of transport, trade and integration, and economy, to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations.

Enhancing connectivity and increasing transit capacity for agricultural products, oil products, and other goods between Iran and Kazakhstan were among the main objectives of her trip.

MNA