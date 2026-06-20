  1. Economy
Jun 20, 2026, 4:37 PM

Iran emphasizes enhancing port, transit coop. with Kazakhstan

Iran emphasizes enhancing port, transit coop. with Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has stressed the need to expand cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan in the port and transit fields.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian businesspersons in Aktau of Kazakhstan on Friday.

During her visit to the Caspian Sea littoral country, Sadegh held meetings with Kazakh officials, including the ministers of transport, trade and integration, and economy, to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations.

Enhancing connectivity and increasing transit capacity for agricultural products, oil products, and other goods between Iran and Kazakhstan were among the main objectives of her trip.

MNA

News ID 245472

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