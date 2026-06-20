  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 1:06 PM

Gharibabadi:

Refugee crisis to remain reality unless powers change course

Refugee crisis to remain reality unless powers change course

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs has said that the growing number of displaced people in the worldwide and refugee crisis will remain for millions unless major powers abandon war policies.

He made the remarks in a post on his X account on Saturday on the occasion of World Refugee Day, marked on June 20, and the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

He questioned why, despite decades of commitments and promises, the number of displaced people across the world continues to rise each year.

Gharibabadi stated that as long as major powers do not abandon war, intervention, and discriminatory policies, seeking refuge will remain not an exception but the fate of millions of people.

New figures released by the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, show a slight decline in the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide — but the numbers are still historic highs. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that the numbers tell a story of forced returns as well as forced displacement, as millions returned to countries wracked by conflict and crisis as the protections they rely on — asylum, resettlement, and aid — were stripped away.

The figures show that 118 million people remain forcibly displaced – a number that has doubled over the past decade, a historic high even with the slight decline this year largely driven by record but fragile returns. The IRC said these figures are the human face of the New World Disorder – the growing gap between escalating humanitarian crises and a shrinking international response.

MNA

News ID 245466

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