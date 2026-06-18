Leader delivers message about MoU signed with US

In his message, the Leader said that the Iranian authroities made utmost efforts in the process leading to the sining of the MoU of their goodwill but it was the US president who did all it could out of desparation for it.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that he was different in opinion about the MoU but he had to authorize it out of duty and the request from the President and the Supreme National Security Council.

The Leader stressed that in the in-person negotiations that follow the signing of the MoU, if the Americans make exessive demands, Iran will not accept by any means. He said that talks will not mean Iran will accept the enemy's opinions.

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