Iran, Kuwait FMs discuss MoU between Tehran, Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held a telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, regional developments, and bilateral relations.

During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the specific provisions and the latest developments surrounding the Islamabad agreement.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s commitment to its neighborhood policy, Araghchi expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the restoration of peace and stability across the region.

He further emphasized the necessity of ongoing dialogue with the Persian Gulf littoral states to enhance mutual cooperation and resolve existing ambiguities.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on several key issues within their bilateral relations, concluding the call with an agreement on the importance of maintaining continuous diplomatic consultations to follow up on the matters discussed.

MNA