11 Iranian ships break through US naval blockade: report

According to the source telling Press TV, 8 vessels have managed to sail through international waters from Iran’s territorial waters, and 3 others managed to enter Iranian waters after the US blockade was lifted under an agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) early on Monday confirmed that Tehran and Washington have finalized the text of an MoU on ending the imposed war, bringing an immediate and permanent halt to US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

The statement noted that the Islamic Republic, under the guidance of its martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the directives of the current Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the unwavering support of the Iranian people, and the tireless efforts of the country’s armed forces, has completed a period of difficult and intensive negotiations.

“Based on the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, the text of the memorandum of understanding regarding the end-of-war negotiations between Iran and the United States was finalized on the evening of June 15,” the statement read.

“Under the agreements reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, are ended immediately and permanently. Furthermore, the naval blockade against Iran is terminated immediately and completely.”

The SNSC secretariat added that the MoU will be officially signed on Friday, June 19.

The US imposed its illegal blockade on Iran in April, after suffering defeat on the battlefield and failing to impose its terms during the Islamabad negotiations.

Yet, despite US warships engaging in blatant maritime banditry and piracy, intercepting and attacking tankers that attempted to break the blockade, Iran's crude continued to flow, at least to some extent, according to observers.

The MoU finalized in the Pakistan- and Qatar-mediated talks now means Iranian oil tankers and cargo vessels will be fully free to sail through both Iranian and international waters.

The US-Israeli coalition launched an unprovoked and illegal war against the Islamic Republic of Iran in late February, amid ongoing negotiations in Geneva. The aggression led to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with top-ranking commanders and senior government officials.

In response, Iran's armed forces carried out multiple waves of retaliatory operations against US and Israeli assets across the region and closed the Strait of Hormuz to hostile vessels.

MNA