'Israel'preparing to stop ground operations in Lebanon

According to Al Jazeera, several Zionist security sources told the regime's radio and television organization that the regime's army is preparing to stop ground operations in Lebanon; a move that is being taken within the framework of an agreement that is being formed between Washington and Tehran.

The reports cited the sources as saying that in continuation of the Zionist regime's excessive demands, the regime's militarywill not withdraw from the "safe zone" in southern Lebanon within the framework of a potental deal.

According to security sources, the issue of the presence of Zionist forces will be decided by future negotiations and consultations.

It seems that Hezbollah powerful responses to the Zionist regime's breaches of ceasefire between Lebanese government and the Tel Aviv regime and the warnings by Iran that include the Lebanese front in the potential deal, are the major factors forcing the occupying regime to stop fighting.

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