Iran exported 50mln crude oil barrels in 2 weeks: source

“Iran has exported 50 million barrels of crude oil since the US-imposed blockade was lifted two weeks ago. This equates to 1.66 million barrels per day for June 2026. Most other countries in the region are still nowhere near pre-war levels,” Tanker Trackers wrote on its X account.

The blockade was lifted under the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran on June 17, after which the US Treasury issued a 60-day authorization permitting the production and sale of Iranian crude through 21 August.

Experts estimate that Iran's income from the export of 50 million barrels of oil, including the price of oil in the last two weeks, will reach about 3.5 billion dollars. In other words, Iran has earned an average of more than $233 million a day from sales of the crude oil.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker and head of Iran’s negotiating team Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a television interview regarding the sale of oil, “The removal of oil sanctions has been done and we are selling oil at a 20 percent higher price."

MNA/TSN3630514