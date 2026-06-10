Iran blasts Israel irresponsible act to UN violence blacklist

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council described the widespread and organized crimes committed in the Gaza Strip as “clear evidence of the Zionist regime’s blatant disregard for the UN Charter, human values, and the international legal order.”

According to the statement, Israel has demonstrated over decades that it has no practical commitment to international law, fundamental human rights principles, or international humanitarian law.

Citing published statistics, the statement said that since October 7, 2023, the regime has killed over 72,000 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded more than 172,000 others, the majority of whom are women and children.

“The Zionist regime has shown repeatedly that it does not consider itself bound by ceasefire agreements or international law,” the statement said, Press TV reported.

The consequences of this aggressive policy have been the martyrdom and injury of thousands of civilians, widespread displacement of Lebanese citizens, destruction of vital infrastructure, and massive human and economic losses, it stated.

The council further said that “in the nearly eight decades of the UN’s existence, few regimes can be found that have engaged as systematically and continuously as the Zionist regime in the four main international crimes: aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.”

It noted that the continuation of this situation, enabled by political support from Western powers, particularly the United States, has not only challenged the credibility of international institutions but has also severely undermined public confidence in international justice mechanisms.

MNA