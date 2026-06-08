Recent military, cyber op. against Israel complete success

In a message posted on its social media account on Monday morning, the IRGC Intelligence Organization stated that field intelligence indicated “severe and rapid military, security, and cyber blows” were delivered overnight against the occupied territories, describing the outcome as a “100 out of 100 success.”

“100 nights of resistance, 100 years of security,” the message added.

The statement came amid escalating regional tensions following Israeli attacks on Lebanon and continued violations of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, which triggered a series of Iranian retaliatory operations against Israeli military targets.

MNA/6853856