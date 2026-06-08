Iranian missile hits Haifa region in occupied Palestine

Israeli media confirmed initial reports of a missile strike on Krayot, north of occupied Haifa, while reporting the sound of multiple powerful explosions across occupied Palestine following the appearance of Iranian missiles. Israeli sources said six missiles were fired toward northern occupied Palestine and Tel Aviv.

Arab sources also reported that an Iranian missile that reached Tel Aviv moments earlier was a cluster-type warhead, which caused massive explosions. The reports noted severe Israeli censorship over the extent of damage from the strikes.

The attack marks a significant escalation in direct Iranian retaliatory military action against Israel. Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced strikes on sensitive targets in Jaffa and declared a total ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea.

MNA/6853692